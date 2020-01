North Carolina Opera presents Pagliacci on January 24 at 7:30pm and January 26 at 2:00pm in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh. For tickets call 919-792-3853 or purchase online at www.ncopera.org.

BASED ON A TRUE STORY . . . Canio leads a happy-go-lucky group of traveling carnival players, but his clown makeup covers up a troubled and jealous soul. When he suspects his wife, Nedda, has taken a lover, he explodes and will stop at nothing to learn the truth. The show and reality become one, with tragic, shocking results. Pagliacci features the great tenor aria "Vesti la giubba."