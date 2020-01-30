Weekend Mode: Movie Marathon, Krispy Kreme Challenge & more

The weekend is ALMOST here — so stay strong and grab your planners as we highlight some of the great things going on this weekend around the Triangle.
- 2020 Best Picture Film Festival, Regal Cinemas in Cary
- Annual Krispy Kreme Challenge – 2400 calories, 12 doughnuts, 5 miles, 1 hour
- Onesie Bar Crawl, Raleigh
- Chinese New Year Festival, NC State Fairground
* UPDATE: The Chinese New Year Festival has been canceled due to concerns over the Coronavirus. The Chapel Hill Lightup Festival has also been canceled.