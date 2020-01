The Gilbert Theater in Fayetteville continues its 26th season as a local arts community providing fun and unique productions. As their 3rd show of the season commences, it is sure to draw lots of attention with the world premiere of “Ruins” by Montgomery Sutton.

The play Ruins was written and will be directed by Montgomery Sutton. The play is based in the wake of a devastating natural disaster in Tornado Alley, when two former lovers are reunited for the first time in a decade. As the ashes reignite shared memories between them, they discover that the hardest destruction to mend may be manmade.