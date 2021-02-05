What Makes a Great Financial Planner

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Veterans Voices
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
AP-NORC poll: Most Republicans doubt Biden’s legitimacy
Pro-Trump GOP chair steps down in Ohio, may seek Senate seat
Top diplomats of US, UK, France, Germany hold virtual talks
AP INTERVIEW: China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
VIDEO: Snow seen falling in Granville County; Winter Weather Advisory expires
Video
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory continues for portions of central North Carolina
Video
Snow falls across central NC overnight, 3″+ reported in some areas
Video
Snow across the area leads to schedule changes for central NC schools, colleges
Video
Rain this morning and again Saturday night into Sunday morning
Video
The Big Game
The Big Game
Top Stories
Big Game Bound live at 1 p.m. ET: Former NFL MVP QB Rich Gannon breaks down Mahomes vs. Brady
Top Stories
The Weeknd keeps details on Super Bowl performance under wraps
Video
Top Stories
Tyrann Mathieu’s road to Super Bowl was not without potholes
Video
NFL gives back to host city in week leading up to Super Bowl
Video
Coronavirus may reduce total Super Bowl bets, but online to surge
Video
CBS’ Brown to host record 10th Super Bowl pregame show
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Parkland survivor David Hogg says he’s starting a pillow company, taking on MyPillow’s Mike Lindell
Video
Top Stories
Despite 20+ child deaths, 11,000 injuries per year, 75% of parents don’t anchor heavy furniture
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee family mourns loss of second son in two months
Video
Buc-ee’s pulls out of planned Orange County mega convenience store
Video
Wake County highway near Zebulon reopens after log truck flips, spills logs
Video
Shutdown is ‘completely unfair’: Committee approves bill to help struggling NC bars
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
The Latest: Yankee Stadium draws lines as vaccination site
Top Stories
Mets beat Davis in 1st arbitration decision this year
From players to pedigree, Chiefs edge on Bucs in all aspects
Big Game Bound live at 1 p.m. ET: Former NFL MVP QB Rich Gannon breaks down Mahomes vs. Brady
Somehow, the NFL pulled off playing every game in a pandemic
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
What Makes a Great Financial Planner
My Carolina
Posted:
Feb 5, 2021 / 11:37 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2021 / 11:37 AM EST
Sponsored Content
For more information visit
capitalfinacialusa.com
Healthy Living
Worries about NC ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Video
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
16-year-old shot, killed at Raleigh park, police looking for shooter
Video
4 arrested in 2 deadly Rocky Mount shootings
Video
Police investigating after man gets shot at Raleigh park
Daily COVID-19 testing numbers are dropping across NC. Why?
Video
NC mom frustrated after neighborhood HOA demands removal of 11-year-old’s basketball hoop
Video
Weather
CBS 17 Storm Team Interactive Radar
Click here for full list of trending stories