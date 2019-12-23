What to Expect at Weddings + Warehouses on Sunday, January 12th

SPONSORED CONTENT

The venue is one of the most integral elements of a wedding and finding the perfect venue can be difficult and stressful. Don’t you wish there was one day where you could see numerous venues seamlessly without finding parking and driving around town feeling rushed? Attend Weddings + Warehouses on Sunday, January 12th from 12-4pm to make your venue shopping a little less stressful!

Weddings + Warehouses is a guided Trolley Tour experience of five of the most sought-after venues in downtown Raleigh. The Great Raleigh Trolley will provide transportation so that each guest can see downtown as well as stop at each location. Guests will have the opportunity to try and enjoy food and cocktail options at each venue.

The venues that will be showcased are All Saints Chapel, Market Hall, Traine, Melrose Knitting Mill, and The Stockroom at 230. Each venue will be fully decorated like it would be on a real wedding day! They will showcase different elements as well as demonstrate the different vendors that can be utilized at each venue, so you don’t have to worry about finding and trying different vendors. It will be a one stop shop for wedding planning! The vendors at each venue are recommended but each venue can also work with the client to create the perfect wedding day for their unique vision.

If you are interested in attending the event, please head over to Weddings + Warehouses to book your ticket and to see a full list of all of the participating vendors. A VIP ticket is $35 for a 12pm early check-in plus a swag bag. Guests can also purchase general admission tickets for $25 for a later 12:30pm check-in. Use code TISTHESEASON FOR $10 off of the ticket price!

All guests will check in and start at All Saints Chapel at 110 S East Street, Raleigh, NC 27601 which has plenty of parking for guests to leave their cars for the duration of event. For more information and to register, head over to Eventbrite. Happy wedding planning!