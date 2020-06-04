Whip up Charlotte’s Favorite “Peanut Butter Balls” in the kitchen

Charlotte Heims is sharing one of her favorite snacks that she can whip up in the kitchen. It’s a healthy and sweet option based off the recipe below, from The Baker Mama:
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup ground or milled flaxseed
- 3 tablespoons brewer’s yeast
- 1 cup peanut butter or almond butter
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
- You can also add: Protein Power, Collagen powder, Fenugreek or any other “superfoods”
INSTRUCTIONS
- In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add all ingredients except for the chocolate chips. Mix on low speed until mixture is well combined. Stir in chocolate chips.
- Roll mixture into 2-tablespoon sized smooth balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or enjoy right away. Once the bites have set, transfer them to an air-tight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
- Mixture can be pressed into an 8×8-inch baking dish and cut into bars, if desired. Other optional add-ins: 1/2 chopped nuts (such as almonds or walnuts) and 1/2 cup dried fruit