Why financial experts are stressing the importance of funeral preps

Sponsored Content

Raleigh, N.C. – There’s nothing enjoyable about planning a funeral – especially when it’s your own. However, taking a proactive role in the arrangements now can help prevent stress and allow your loved ones to properly grieve when it comes time to say their final goodbyes.

Losing a family member is a hard concept to come to grips with, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a lot of people put off funeral planning until the last minute. However, if you wait too long there are some hidden costs that could take you by surprise.

The average funeral costs between $7,000-$10,000. Families who wait until a loved one dies to start planning the service are often caught off guard by the staggering price. That’s why financial planners are urging people to put a plan in place, so when someone dies loved ones aren’t left scrambling to make ends meet.

The hardest part of planning for the end is knowing where to start. But the answer is a lot more obvious than most people think. Family. Making sure the people closest to you are involved in the decision-making process can go a long way. Set up a time to sit down with your family and friends to talk about the future. Another common misconception is that this is always a morbid and depressing talk – but it doesn’t have to be. There’s no need to jump directly into the burial vs. cremation debate. You can start by reassuring them that just because you want to be prepared for the end doesn’t mean you’re expecting it any time soon. Tell your loved ones how much they mean to you and explain how mapping out a plan sooner rather can give everyone peace of mind.

After taking the initiative to talk to your loved ones, the planning process becomes drastically easier. Taking an active role in planning your postmortem arrangements will keep your family from having to make tough decisions while at their most vulnerable point. The next big decision is choosing between burial and cremation.

In recent years, the number of Americans choosing to be cremated has increased. The National Funeral Directors Association reports that cremation has been the most popular postmortem ritual since 2015. It’s projected that by the year 2030, more than 70% of people will choose to be cremated. Experts attribute the growing trend to things like environmental concern, cost, and fewer religious prohibitions.

Cremation is usually less expensive than burial, according to Smart Asset. The website cites the NFDA in saying, “the median cost of a funeral with cremation is $6,078. That’s $1,103 (15.3%) cheaper than the median cost of a funeral with a burial.”

Thinking about the future now can grant you total control in the financial planning aspect. Cremation Society of the Carolinas allows family members to decide on a cremation price and lock it in now. All financial obligations will be discussed and taken care of before your death which will save your family time and prevent them from falling victim to any businesses looking to take advantage of grieving loved ones.

CSC offers on-site cremation in its state-of-the-art facility. Licensed for more than 40 years, The society’s team of experienced professionals has a proven track record of providing trustworthy and delicate service during the most sensitive of times.

{Quote from Cremation Society}

CSC’s website offers easy-to-follow steps to guide families through the process of scheduling a free consultation.

Cremation Society of the Carolinas

2205 East Millbrook Road

Raleigh, NC 27604

Phone: (919)571-3300

Email: info@cremationsocietync.com