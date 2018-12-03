Why Raleigh urologists are using UroLift to treat prostate problems

RALEIGH, N.C. – Doctors in Raleigh are praising an innovative procedure that’s changing the way urologists treat patients with prostate problems.

An enlarged prostate, or Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), will cause urinary problems for nearly half of men over the age of 50, according to Dr. Frank Tortora of Associate Urologists of North Carolina.

In the past, men suffering from BPH have had to undergo surgery which can be costly and time-consuming. UroLift is a new treatment method that is revolutionizing patient recovery. Typically lasting less than an hour, the procedure is making treatment easier and more convenient for patients.

Although cases of enlarged prostates are treatable, the condition can be extremely irritating and impact everyday life.

“Simply put, BPH refers to the enlargement of a walnut-sized gland that sits below the base of the bladder,” explains Tortora. “When it gets too large men might feel like they need to go to the bathroom much more frequently.”

That’s why doctors and patients are praising UroLift for providing quick relief. Instead of bringing patients into the operating room, urologists can now treat prostate problems in the same amount of time as a typical doctor’s visit.

Tortora says in addition to the convenience factor, UroLift is also safer than traditional treatment practices that could lead to permanent side effects like incontinence and erectile dysfunction. Those symptoms can be treated by medication but that can often lead to other problems. He says patients typically need to be on those drugs for a long time and often suffer side-effects like dizziness, headaches and sexual dysfunction.

“[There’s] no cutting, no heating, no removal of any prostate tissue,” says Tortora. “Typically, no catheter is needed post-procedure. Sexual function is not affected and this procedure can be used in men as young as 45.”

Associated Urologists of North Carolina is among the growing list of medical centers that have adopted the UroLift treatment method.

If you are suffering from an enlarged prostate and want to learn more about UroLift and where it’s offered, click here.