Winter is coming, is your heating system ready?

SPONSORED CONTENT

It may not feel like autumn in North Carolina, but soon the temperature will start to drop and if you haven’t been taking proper care of your heating system, you could be left out in the cold.

In a perfect world, HVAC units would be monitored regularly so that any problems could be identified quickly and solved before causing any harm. However, if you’re like the majority of Americans, you stop thinking about your heating unit the second it’s warm enough to wear shorts outside. Unfortunately, that allows problems to go unnoticed for months at a time, which often leads to further, sometimes irreparable, damage. That’s why the experienced technicians at Allen Kelly & Co. are encouraging homeowners to take advantage of their year-round inspection services.

According to the company’s website, “Allen Kelly & Co. are committed to providing top quality heating services to help keep your home comfortable and warm. We are available 24/7 year round, and offer services for all residential furnace brands, as well as free service request estimates.”

The importance of timely inspections is made even clearer when you consider some of the hazards associated with malfunctioning furnaces and heating units. In addition to frigid living conditions, faulty heaters can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning and can even spark house fires.

If that’s not enough to convince you of the importance of regular HVAC maintenance, consider this: “Heating and cooling account for about 48% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home, making it the largest energy expense for most homes,” according to energy.gov. If you’re spending that much on heating and air conditioning, don’t you want to make sure your system is running as efficiently as possible?

Unfortunately, even the most well preserved heating systems don’t last forever. If you have had yours for more than 10 years it might be time to consider getting a replacement. Call Allen Kelly to have a comfort specialist guide you through the process of finding a new HVAC system that’s right for your home.

Allen Kelly & Co. is also a leading commercial HVAC company. The dedicated staff goes above and beyond the simple installation and maintenance visit by offering a complete system diagnostic to ensure your business’ system is running at optimal efficiency. The team will also work to create a custom energy plan for your commercial heating system to save you money and energy year-round.

Call Allen Kelly & Co. today to find out why they’re one of the Triangle’s most trusted HVAC contractors.

Allen Kelly & Co.

220A Tryon Road, Raleigh, NC 27603

Phone: 919-944-7602

Email: info@allenkelly.com