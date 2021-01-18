Winter skincare tips from the woman behind Shea Radiance skincare line

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Driver crashes into police car during domestic call in Raleigh, officials say
Smooth sailing for COVID-19 vaccine recipients at UNC Chapel Hill clinic
Video
Signs of improvement appear in NC’s still-high COVID-19 numbers
Wake County authorities say safety concerns over possible protests extend beyond Capitol grounds
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
VIDEO: Snow falls at Hyco Lake in Person County; some flakes seen in Triangle
Video
Top Stories
NASA scientist discusses global temperatures and weather extremes
Video
2020 ties for the warmest year on record, according to NASA
Video
Winter weather leads to closures, schedule changes for some central NC school systems
Video
Snow falls in Roxboro, Holly Springs; most areas of Triangle get rain
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Wake County authorities say safety concerns over possible protests extend beyond Capitol grounds
Video
Top Stories
Police station, cars damaged by protesters, officials say
Video
Top Stories
Highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first found in U.K. could be dominant in U.S. by March, CDC says
Video
Driver crashes car into gym near Myrtle Beach
Video
Teen saves family from house fire after they lose sense of smell due to COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 vaccinations efforts vary by county in NC
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Vanderbilt ends women’s basketball season
Top Stories
Tennessee fires Pruitt, 9 others for ‘serious’ NCAA issues
NC State women’s hoops vault to No. 2 in latest AP Top 25 rankings
Wizards see a 5th consecutive game postponed by virus issues
Irving to sit out seventh straight game as Nets host Bucks
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Winter skincare tips from the woman behind Shea Radiance skincare line
My Carolina
Posted:
Jan 18, 2021 / 04:35 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2021 / 04:35 PM EST
For more on Funlayo Alabi and Shea Radiance visit
shearadiance.com
Healthy Living
Worries about NC ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Video
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Roanoke Rapids man’s body found in trunk of car during traffic stop, 4 arrested
Video
COVID-19 vaccinations efforts vary by county in NC
Video
Moving truck caught on video outside Trump’s estate in Florida as Biden prepares to take office
Video
Moderna reveals how long its COVID-19 vaccine may last
Video
Signs of improvement appear in NC’s still-high COVID-19 numbers
NC counties facing different problems with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Wake County starting COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for 65+ individuals, healthcare workers
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories