EDEN, N.C. (WNCN) - Rescue crews searched 16 miles of the Dan River for two missing tubers Friday. Searchers from North Carolina and Virginia floated up and downstream. Aerial searches didn't turn anything up.

"We want to be very optimistic. We want to find them. We want to make sure they're OK. We want to make sure they're safe and again it's our job to make sure we can do that," said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.