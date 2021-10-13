Skip to content
Top Stories
Mental capacity at issue as Alabama man faces execution date
‘Radicalized’ veteran gets time served for anti-police bombs
UNC-Chapel Hill starts waitlist for counseling for the first time in 14 years amid staffing turnover
William ‘Bud’ Davis, former university leader, dies at 92
COVID-19 in NC: Key numbers keep dropping, even as 97 deaths reported
When will COVID-19 end?
Johnson & Johnson releases side effects for COVID-19 booster shot
Cleveland Clinic denies woman liver transplant over vaccine refusal
After 2 friends die from COVID, Raleigh pastor offers $100 to people who get vaccine
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
What is a solar storm, and did one impact Earth this week?
How recent warm temperatures are impacting fall colors in North Carolina
Look up! Orionid Meteor Shower going on now
Why sporting events must delay play due to lightning
Warm and rain-free until Saturday cold front
UNC-Chapel Hill starts waitlist for counseling for the first time in 14 years amid staffing turnover
Zebulon man charged with killing roommate has initial court appearance
California newlyweds lose first home to plane crash just months after moving in
Biden: Walmart, FedEx, UPS to work overtime to ease supply chain crisis
What is a solar storm, and did one impact Earth this week?
Still no end in sight for NC budget negotiations
Top ACC contenders counting on veteran talent in league race
LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Giants in NLDS winner-take-all Game 5
Oldies but goodies: The Lakers may be ones to catch in West
More than a glitch: Jon Gruden dropped by Madden video game
Now question in NFL is: Does Gruden reflect broader culture?
NC Specialty Foods Gift Basket Contest
Trending Stories
Dave Chappelle receives sharp criticism over jokes about Charlotte rapper ‘DaBaby,’ NC Walmart shooting
When will COVID-19 end?
Fort Bragg soldier arrested in deadly shooting of pregnant woman refusing extradition to Georgia
New Jersey man arrested in Cary prostitution sting gets 10 years in prison
Raleigh woman faces felony charge for helping 16-year-old girl run away to Oregon
Police charge Zebulon man with murdering roommate following argument
Autopsy: Durham man found dead in bedroom was badly beaten, stabbed and slashed 36 times
Click here for full list of trending stories