2021 NC State Fair attendance remains low on Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State Fair is underway after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Saturday attendance numbers hit an all-time low for a first-Saturday since 2001.

Saturday fair attendance numbers were 83,737 — the lowest numbers since Saturday 2001.

The fair has averaged 135,460 people on Thursdays for the last 10 years, according to the N.C. State Fair website.

Thursday numbers were also historically low at 27,209.

This is also the lowest first year of a Thursday start day at the fair since 2008 with an attendance of 35,215. The fair has averaged 40,764 people on Thursdays for the last 10 years.