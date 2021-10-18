NC State Fair attendance improves for Sunday, but is still below recent years on 4th day

NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. State Fair’s attendance remained lower than previous years as Sunday saw 93,182 fairgoers.

Thursday saw 27,209 in attendance – the lowest number on record since the event began opening its doors on Thursdays in 2008.

Friday’s 56,034 was the lowest since 52,527 in 2006 and Saturday’s 83,737 is the least amount since 54,500 in 1997.

Sunday’s attendance didn’t fare much better with 93,182. That number was much better than the first three days — and better than the corresponding 2019 Sunday that only had 68,538 visitors.

However, the last time the first Sunday numbers were this low (other than 2019) was 2009 when just 70,294 visited the event.

2021201920182017
Thursday27,20942,898CLOSED57,083*
Friday56,03478,01978,27571,211
Saturday83,737111,438123,303113,291
Sunday93,18268,538101,00399,148
Monday80,16771,53855,041
Tuesday50,65371,28776,844
Wednesday82,31174,15375,041
Thursday116,017110,322104,409
Friday94,491109,396*100,516
Saturday136,448107,660148,424
Sunday77,049130,319*113,470
Total166,980938,029977,2561,014,478
* notates a daily attendance record

