RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several companies are using the North Carolina State Fair to recruit electricians.

Dozens of them participated in the ApprenticeNC contest Wednesday as employers watched them compete. It comes as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there’s a growing need for electricians as many retire and companies struggle to replace them.

Pitt Electric president Greg Philligin said they’re keeping an eye out for potential talent.

“Just like every other business right now hiring, it’s hard to find people. People are choosing different career paths. Luckily for us, this is a good career path for people who don’t want to go to a traditional college,” Philligin said.

Third-year apprentice Ray Erickson tells CBS 17 it’s a good chance to impress future bosses.

“They’re the foreman, they’re the job site leaders, they’re the people that you go to for answers,” Erickson said.

The contest winners receive cash prizes with the first-place winner receiving $325.