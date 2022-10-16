RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State fair officials set aside a special time Sunday for those who want to come to the fair without being overwhelmed by all of the sights and sounds.

It’s the second year for the fair’s “AccessABILITY Day” — where people with disabilities can enjoy the fair, but things are much quieter.

Vendors operate with no lights or music and the music stages only play acoustic songs with lower sound.

“We want everybody to be able to come to the fair and have a great experience and this is an opportunity to provide that,” said Kent Yelverton, state fair manager.

Trevor Prescott says his son, Logan, has cochlear implants so it’s hard for him to spend a lot of time at the fair.

“AccessABILITY day” allows him to enjoy the fair just like anyone else would.

“A lot less noise, no music, nothing like that. It’s a lot easier to go walk in and enjoy all the rides,” Prescott said.

There’s also the “Bandwidth Chill-Out Zone” where people can come if the craziness of the fair gets to be too much.

State fair officials tell CBS 17 this has inspired other state fairs across the country to start their own accessibility days.