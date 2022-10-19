RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, the North Carolina State fair paid tribute to the men and women who serve in our U.S. military during its annual Military Day Parade.

Drums and flutes played and faces were smiling as the Athens Drive High School marching band and North Carolina A&T drumline walked the fairgrounds celebrating the men and women who risk their lives to keep their fellow Americans safe.

Kent Yelverton, state fair manager, said this is a representation of what the state of North Carolina stands for.

“It’s a day we get to honor the military, past and present, to show our appreciation for what those military members and their families have done to sacrifice for our freedom,” Yelverton said.

The N.C. A&T drumline at the the annual Military Day Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Darran Todd / CBS 17) The N.C. A&T drumline at the the annual Military Day Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Darran Todd / CBS 17) The NC State Fair held its annual Military Day Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Darran Todd / CBS 17)

CBS17 spoke with an Air Force veteran and an Army National Guard member about what this means for them.

“I feel honored. I feel honored that they’re doing this at the state fair for everyone that has been in the military; not just the Army but for everyone. So I feel honored that we are able to be here today to see it,” Gail Sims, a Army National Guard member, said.

” I think it’s really an honor and really good that they have something like this that recognizes the veterans,” U.S. Air Force veteran Mike Hollett said.

The parade followed with a morning program and military band concerts scheduled throughout the afternoon along with other activities until 6 p.m.

“North Carolina is such a military state. All the military installations we have here, all the military personnel. It’s a big part of our state and the North Carolina State Fair is here to represent North Carolina and military is a big part of that,” Yelverton said.

For more information on military discounts for fair attendees, click here.