RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Fair is looking for home chefs to take part in competitions this year.

There will be 11 days of cooking challenges held in the North Lobby of Dorton Arena.

Some of the events include slam-dunk sliders, appetizers with spirit, banana pudding, layer cakes and cast iron chicken pot pies.

Recipes will be judged on appearance, taste and creativity.

The winners of each challenge will have a chance at the top prize of $500.

The deadline to enter is Oct. 2.

Click here for more information about the competitions.

The State Fair runs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 22.