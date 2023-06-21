PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Seaforth High School basketball standout Jarin Stevenson has made his college decision.

Stevenson announced his commitment to the Alabama men’s basketball program Wednesday night, picking the Crimson Tide over North Carolina and Virginia.

In his social media announcement, the 6-foot-8 power forward also confirmed he will reclassify into the 2023 recruiting class and join the team later this summer.

Before reclassifying, the Pittsboro native was considered a five-star prospect in 2024, ranked the No. 22 player in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.