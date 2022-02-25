BALTIMORE, Md. (WNCN) — For the second straight year, the Fayetteville State Broncos are back in the CIAA Championship game after beating 5th-seeded Livingstone 79-68 in the semifinals.

“We have been waiting for two years to get back to this point where we lost a tough game to Winston-Salem,” said Head Coach Luke D’Alessio during his post-game press conference. “A lot of things have happened over the past two years, and we have been working extremely hard. The first thing I put on the board, and I underlined was ‘mental and physical toughness.’ If you want to beat Livingstone, you have to have that.”

Livingstone scored the first four points of the game but Fayetteville State came back on an 11-0 run of their own capped by a jumper by Zion Cousins and never looked back. The Broncos led by 17 at the break and pushed it to as many as 21 in the second half. Cress Worthy paced all scorers with 22 and 8 rebounds.

“We’re telling each other to keep our foot on the gas,” said Broncos guard Cress Worthy. “We’re not showing any mercy to anybody. We’re up 20 or 30 points we are trying to keep our foot on the gas because we’re building towards something that we want.

He was backed up by Koraan Clements with 17 points, Darian Dixon added 16 and Jalen Seegars dropped in 9.

The most versatile performance was turned in by grad student Cousins. The Howard University transfer put up 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked two shots and played some nasty tough defense.

“Even before today’s game it has always been my role,” said Cousins. “I knew tonight especially because Livingstone has very good big men in my opinion. I knew I had to put an extra emphasis on it today.”

The team is not without its issues. They managed to win tonight while turning the ball over 20 times but they know moving forward that is unacceptable.

“We try to keep it under ten, 12, 13 I can live with but 20 is way too much,” said D’Alessio, “The key for me with the turnovers is I don’t want live-ball turnovers. I tell the team all the time I’ll take a five-second call or I’ll take a ten-second call or a jump ball and I’ll still be mad. But I won’t be as mad if we turn the ball over and they score in transition.”

This will be the ninth time Fayetteville State appeared in the CIAA Championship finals. The most recent trip came in 2020. There are a number of players on the Broncos team that still feel the sting of that loss in the finals to Winston-Salem.

This crew would like nothing more than to bring home the trophy this weekend for them and the school they represent.

“We used to say 120 minutes now we got 40 minutes left to get the job done,” said Worthy. “These guys have been encouraging us to do our job every day. They were short two years ago by one but we are not going to be sort this year.”

Fayetteville will play Virginia Union Saturday in the CIAA Championship. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.