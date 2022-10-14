RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dr. Beverly Downing was influential as a coach and educator at Saint Augustine’s in the 1980s and 1990s.

In 1982, she began coaching women’s basketball and softball at Saint Augustine’s College (now Saint Augustine’s University) where she won seven CIA Coach of the Year awards throughout her career, including three in basketball (1986, 1990, 1992).

As the head women’s basketball coach at SAU, Downing accumulated 260 wins over 16 seasons, the most in program history, while winning multiple CIA Southern Division titles. She finished with 12 winning seasons including five seasons of 20 wins or more.

Downing also won two CIA titles (1989, 1991) and three division crowns (1990-1992) while leading the Lady Falcons softball program. She preached academics as her basketball and softball teams annually posted over 3.0 grade point averages. Downing was inducted into the

CIA Hall of Fame in 2022.