HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point University has fired head men’s basketball coach G.G. Smith.

Smith was in his first full season leading the High Point Panthers basketball team and went 14-17 with a 6-12 record in Big South conference games in the 2022-23 season. He went 3-3 with a 2-3 Big South record in the 2021-22 season after taking over the job mid-season.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 31: Tubby Smith the former head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats and then head coach of the High Point Panthers had a jersey retired in his honor before the game at Rupp Arena on December 31, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Smith is the son of Tubby Smith, who won a national championship with the University of Kentucky as their head coach in 1998. Tubby Smith attended HPU from 1969-1973 and coached his alma mater from 2018-2022 when he resigned and passed the reigns to his son.

The court that the Panthers play on is named after Tubby Smith.

G.G. Smith was an assistant at HPU during the entirety of his father’s tenure with the program. Before that, he was the head coach of Loyola University Maryland from 2013-2018.

The University released the following statement about the dismissal: