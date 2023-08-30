CHICAGO, Ill. (WNCN) – A trio of Triangle legends on the hardwood became immortalized in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Long-time Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, former Blue Devils guard Johnny Dawkins and North Carolina big man Tyler Hansbrough were among the five people inducted as new members in Chicago.

After a 47-year career as a head coach in the college ranks, Krzyzewski finished with five national titles and 1,202 victories, making him the most winningest coach in NCAA men’s basketball history. “Coach K” also guided the Blue Devils to 13 Final Four appearances, 15 ACC championships, as well as 14 ACC regular season crowns.

Dawkins, one of the most highly decorated athletes to ever suit up for the Blue Devils, helped the program to rise to its national prominence. During his time at Duke, the two-time consensus All-American collected numerous accolades, such as winning the 1986 Naismith National Player of the Year award and earning four All-ACC selections.

Duke’s Danny Ferry (35) left, expresses his joy to teammate Johnny Dawkins (24) after winning the NCAA Eastern Regional Final against Navy on Sunday, March 23, 1986 at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, N.J. The score was 71 to 50. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

He racked up 2,556 points from 1982-1986, breaking the program’s all-time scoring record. This milestone lasted for nearly two decades until JJ Redick surpassed the mark.

Duke now has 10 former players, head coaches or assistant coaches in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Widely regarded as one of the most celebrated players in the history of the UNC program, Hansbrough compiled 2,872 points and 1,219 rebounds, while shooting 53.6% from the floor throughout his four-year career.

FILE – North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough during a men’s NCAA Final Four semifinal college basketball game, Saturday, April 4, 2009, in Detroit. Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and one of his best players in Johnny Dawkins are among the newest honorees at the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Organizers announced the five inductees on social media Tuesday, May 16, 2023.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

“Psycho T” was a first-team All-American and secured All-ACC honors each season from 2005-2009, leading the Tar Heels to two Final Fours and the 2009 national championship. He’s also the all-time leading scorer in ACC history.

Hansbrough marks the 14th Tar Heel enshrined in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.