RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the top high school basketball recruits in the Triangle is taking his talents to the Bluegrass State for his college career.

Word of God Christian Academy center Jayden Quaintance announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program on Tuesday. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound prospect chose the Wildcats over Missouri, while also receiving offers from Florida, Ohio State and South Florida, among others.

The 16-year-old standout was originally part of the 2025 recruiting class before deciding to reclassify to 2024 back in July. He will need to spend at least two years in college prior to becoming eligible for the NBA draft in 2026.

He’s the fourth player to commit to UK head coach John Calipari in 2024.

Word of God Christian Academy also produced former Kentucky star and No. 1 NBA draft pick John Wall.

According to 247Sports, Quaintance is a five-star recruit who’s ranked as the No. 9 overall recruit in the country, as well as the No. 2 player in North Carolina.

As part of the Overtime Elite high school league last season, he averaged 17.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals.