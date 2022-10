RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — She is considered the best women’s basketball player ever at Saint Augustine’s.

A two-time CIA Player of the Year (1992-93), Brown is in the NCAA Division I record books for three-point shooting and steals.

She scored a career-high 58 points vs. Tampa in 1993, which ranks 9th all-time in Division I.

Brown is a CIA Hall of Fame inductee.