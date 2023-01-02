CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall has withdrawn from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.

McCall, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 12, withdrew on Sunday 247 Sports said.

According to 247 Sports, McCall was expected to visit Auburn University in Alabama, but the visit was canceled because of an academic issue.

McCall has two seasons of eligibility remaining if he decides to use an NCAA waiver issued because of the COVID pandemic, 247 Sports said.