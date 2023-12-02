RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs are on a 29-game winning streak.

Their last loss?

A defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This year, the two teams are meeting again in the same venue for the same prize, but the Bulldogs (12-0 overall, 8-0 SEC) are hoping for a different result in a game that can be seen on CBS 17.

No. 1 Georgia is coming off a close win over Georgia Tech, while No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0) is coming off a thrilling win in the Iron Bowl against rival Auburn.

The Bulldogs are favored in the 2023 SEC Championship game but have not beaten the Tide in Atlanta since 1942. Alabama has won four straight games over Georgia in the city since 2012: three SEC title games and one national championship.

But the Bulldogs avenged that last loss to the Tide in the ultimate way — by defeating them five weeks to win their first national championship since the 1980 season.

SEC Championship game on TV

Who: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV channel: CBS