RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — College football Saturdays on CBS continues in Week 3 with a Southeastern Conference matchup featuring the top team in the country.

The two-time defending champions and current No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Saturday afternoon game that you can catch on CBS 17.

The Bulldogs are 2-0, with big wins over UT Martin and Ball State in which they held the two teams to a combined 10 points.

The Gamecocks are 1-1, losing their first game of the season to UNC in the Battle of the Carolinas in Charlotte on Sept. 2. They bounced back last week to top Furman.

Here’s how to watch the two teams faceoff on CBS in what is the SEC opener for both teams.

South Carolina vs. Georgia on TV

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV channel: CBS