RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Week 4 of college football on CBS features a doubleheader of Power Five conference games where all four teams involved are ranked.

The first game is a Southeastern Conference matchup between No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 13 Alabama in what will be the first SEC game for both teams this season.

The second is a Big Ten matchup that could be a defensive showdown as No. 24 Iowa visits No. 7 Penn State.

Here’s how to watch the doubleheader on CBS 17.

No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV channel: CBS

At No. 13, Alabama (2-1) is out the AP top 10 for the first time since 2015. The reason they dropped down eight years ago? A loss to Ole Miss.

But the Crimson Tide, who had current Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as their offensive coordinator back then, never lost a game the rest of that season and won the national championship.

Kiffin and Ole Miss (3-0) are hoping to take one on the road against a powerhouse that looks more vulnerable this year than most and start conference play with a big SEC West win.

No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV channel: CBS

No. 24 Iowa (3-0) is known for its defense, but No. 7 Penn State (3-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) has also locked down opponents well so far this season.

In their first three games, the Nittany Lions allowed a combined 35 points while scoring 131 points of their own. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, allowed a combined 37 points in their first three games this year while scoring 85.

It’s the first Big Ten game of the season for Iowa, and they’re looking for an upset to make it three wins in a row against Penn State in what is expected to be a low-scoring affair.