RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s one of the biggest rivalries not just in the Southeastern Conference, but all of college football.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are facing off once again in Jacksonville on Saturday in a game you can watch right here on CBS 17.

Undefeated Georgia (7-0 overall, 4-0 SEC) is a heavy favorite over Florida (5-2, 3-1), but upsets are not uncommon throughout the rivalry that has spanned over a hundred years.

The SEC’s premier game is the second contest of a CBS college football doubleheader. It will follow a Big Ten matchup between No. 10 Penn State and Indiana.

Here’s how to watch both games.

No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers

When: 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV channel: CBS

Penn State (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) is coming off a loss to Ohio State last week, their first of the season.

They’ll look to bounce back against fellow Big Ten East team Indiana, who has struggled so far this season. The Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4) are winless so far in conference play.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV channel: CBS

The back-to-back defending national champions are on a 24-game winning streak that spans over two seasons. The only teams they’ve lost to since 2020 are the Alabama Crimson Tide — and the Florida Gators.

Florida won the 2020 edition of the rivalry game, one in which both the Gators (No. 8) and Bulldogs (No. 5) were ranked in the top 10. Georgia, however, holds a 55-44-2 series lead overall.

UF quarterback Graham Mertz and UGA quarterback Carson Beck have both thrown for 12 touchdowns this season, but Georgia will be without star tight end Brock Bowers, who’s out with an ankle injury.