RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Summer has sped by, and the quest to unseat two-time defending champion Georgia from the top of the college football world begins.

CBS 17 is your home for college football this fall, beginning this weekend. We’ll have both SEC and Big Ten games this year, along with matchups from other conferences.

This season kicks off with double-headers on both Saturday and Sunday, with a perennial national championship contender featured in the marquee game.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

TV channel: CBS

Ohio State (No. 3 in AP poll, No. 4 in USA Today/Coaches poll) opens their season on the road at Indiana.

The Buckeyes finished last season with an 11-2 record overall, losing to eventual champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal.

The Hoosiers posted a 4-8 record last season overall, finishing second to last in the Big Ten East division.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Location: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

TV channel: CBS

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finished their 2022 season with a win over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl and an 8-5 record overall.

The Wyoming Cowboys finished 2022 with a 7-6 record overall and a close overtime loss to the Ohio Bobcats in the Arizona Bowl.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers

Kickoff: 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

TV channel: CBS

Fewer teams have had as interesting of an offseason as Northwestern. The Wildcats, who finished 1-11 overall last season, are hoping to turn things around after the firing of longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald over the summer amidst a hazing scandal.

Rutgers also joined Northwestern at the bottom of the Big Ten last year, as the Scarlet Knights finished with a 4-8 record overall.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Location: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

TV channel: CBS

Oregon State (No. 18 in both AP and USA Today polls) kicks off their season on the road.

The Beavers posted a 10-3 overall record in 2022 in a tough Pac-12 and ended last season with a rout of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The San Jose State Spartans finished with a 7-5 record overall and lost to Eastern Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.