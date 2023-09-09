RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Week 2 of the college football season on CBS starts with another doubleheader featuring a national contender from the Big Ten.

The Michigan Wolverines kick things off on CBS 17 as they host the UNLV Rebels at the Big House. Then it’s time to head west for a primetime battle between UCLA and San Diego State.

Here’s how to watch the games on CBS today.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV channel: CBS

No. 2 Michigan (1-0) hosts UNLV in the Wolverines’ second of three games without head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan opened the season with a 30-3 win over East Carolina last Saturday.

UNLV began their season with a 44-14 win over Bryant.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

TV channel: CBS

Head coach Chip Kelly said UCLA still doesn’t have their QB1 locked down, but the Bruins (1-0) opened their season with a 27-13 win over Coastal Carolina using quarterback by committee.

The San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) already have two wins in the bag this season, as they topped Ohio by a 20-13 score in Week 0 and Idaho State by a 36-28 score in Week 1.