DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The weather gods were kind to the Shaw football squad as the Bears hit the field for the first time Monday morning.

“You can’t get no better weather than this right here,” said Shaw head football coach Adrian Jones. “You’ve got to thank the Lord for this nice cool weather.”

Jones knows the weather will soon heat up as he pushes his team through early season drills. The Bears are coming off a 4-6 season a year ago but were competitive in every game. Five of their six losses were by a touchdown or less. Jones is confident this year’s squad has what it takes to win those close contests.

“The biggest thing is that we’re seasoned,” said Jones. “We have great leadership and believe they can be champions. We want to be the best team in Division II football.”

For that to happen the Bears will need a healthy campaign from star running back Sidney Gibbs. The senior missed one game a year ago and parts of two more but still managed to run for more than 700 yards and eight touchdowns. Gibbs says he’s in the best shape of his career and is looking forward to leading his Bears into battle.

“I’m fond of saying actions speak louder than words,” Gibbs said. “Every day we’re just going to go out there and get better and better one day at a time, go 1-0 every day and when September 2nd comes we’ll be ready to play.”

Gibbs is not the only star back for another season. The Bears return 26 lettermen including quality starters on both sides of the ball.

“I trust these guys, I know how good this football team is,” said Jones. “This is one of the best football teams I’ve coached. I look forward to seeing how they play and they feed off me. We want to win a championship, and we know we’re not only one of the best teams in the CIAA but we truly think we’re one of the best teams in Division II football.”