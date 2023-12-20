CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina football coach Mack Brown expressed his “disappointment” towards North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren for comments he made following the Wolfpack’s dominant victory over the Tar Heels last month.

After NC State defeated UNC in a 39-20 blowout win on Nov. 20 to close out the regular season, Doeren gave his players some candid remarks about their in-state rival.

“You know it’s been 1,460 days since those pieces of s*** beat us,” Doeren said to his players in the locker room with ACC Network cameras present.

During his media availability for National Signing Day on Wednesday, Brown took time to respond for the first time, describing the comments as “classless.”

“In our last ball game with a rival school after the game, the head coach of that school called our players a piece of s***,” Brown said. “And I apologize for that language, but I’ve never heard something like that before. I’m disappointed. I thought it was classless. It’s not true. Number one, we didn’t play well in the game. We didn’t coach well in the game. It’s been very well documented and I got that, but you don’t call kids a piece of s*** and I’ve addressed it with our team. I apologized to them.

“These kids are one of the top academic groups in America,” Brown continued. “They got an award for AFC A’s top 13. They’ve won a coastal division. They’ve won a bunch of games. They’ve been to an Orange Bowl, been to five straight bowls. They represent us. And from me speaking for them and their parents, they really didn’t appreciate being called a piece of s***. Never heard that before. Very, very disappointing, but, it is what it is.”

UNC has now lost three consecutive games to NC State, while Brown is 2-3 against the Wolfpack since returning to Chapel Hill in 2019.

The Tar Heels will wrap up the 2023 season in a matchup with West Virginia at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 27.

Meanwhile, No. 19 NC State is set to square off against No. 25 Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28.