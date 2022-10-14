RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bershawn “Batman” Jackson was one of the most recognizable faces in track and field in the 2000s.

As a teenager, he won the 2004 World Championships in his signature event, the 400-meter hurdles. He is also an Olympic medalist, claiming bronze in the 2008 Games.

Jackson is a five-time U.S. 400-meter hurdles champion which is the most of any American hurdler. At Saint Augustine’s, Jackson was a four-time national champion and still holds the NCAA Division I record in the 400-meter hurdles.