"Burnout" is now officially an actual medical condition

(CNN NEWSOURCE) - Is work stressing you out? You may have an actual medical condition.

The World Health Organization (WHO) now recognizes "burnout" in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis.

The International Classification of Diseases handbook places it in the section for employment or unemployment-related problems.

According to the book, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms -- exhaustion, feeling mentally distant and problems getting the job done successfully.

Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to work. The WHO says it does not apply to other life situations.

