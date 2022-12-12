DUNN, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is in custody and charged with first degree murder after a juvenile died, according to police.

Police said this happened Sunday night shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Ellis Avenue in Dunn.

Police said they had responded the scene in reference to an assault victim.

Officers said when they arrived, a juvenile victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police said this is an “isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.”

Police have not released the victim’s or suspect’s identity at this time.