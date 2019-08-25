Man dead, woman wounded in Sanford apartment shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and a woman was injured after a shooting inside a Sanford apartment early Sunday.

The incident was reported just after 3:15 a.m. at the WestRidge Apartments at 2047 Pathway Drive, according to a news release from Sanford police.

When police arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

Eric Andre Thompson Jr., 29, of Sanford died at the scene, police said.

A 22-year-old Sanford woman was also wounded by gunfire and was flown to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment.

The wounded woman was listed in stable condition on Sunday, police said.

Police said they are investigating the shooting, but did not release any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department at 919-777-1051.

