1 dead after SUV flips in NC crash

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serious multi-vehicle accident in Union County left at least one person dead on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place on U.S. 74 near Stafford Street in Monroe and closed down several lanes of traffic as crews began to arrive at the scene.

At least two vehicles were involved and a red SUV was flipped onto its roof during the wreck.

Officials are currently investigating the matter and no further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now