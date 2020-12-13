1 dead after SUV hits tree, catches fire in SC; truck goes up in flames hours earlier

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW/WNCN) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to two weekend calls involving vehicle fires — including a deadly incident Sunday morning.

Sunday morning, a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on South Nichols Highway when the car ran off the road and hit a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the car was traveling too fast for the conditions.

The car caught fire after hitting the tree, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The deadly crash involving an SUV that caught fire Sunday morning. Photo from Horry County Fire Rescue

The driver was wearing a seatbelt but died due to injuries, troopers said. Their identity has not yet been released.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to another vehicle fire just hours before the deadly incident.

The call about a truck on fire happened in the middle of Furnie Road in Aynor at 8:49 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

No one was injured, but the truck was destroyed by fire, according to a photo posted by Horry County Fire Rescue.

