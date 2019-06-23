1 dead, another wounded after shooting at Goldsboro home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was wounded after gunfire was reported at a Goldsboro home early Sunday, police say.

A “shots fired” call was reported just after 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Bright Street, a Goldsboro police news release said.

Eric Delonta Brooks, 35, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was found inside the home, according to police.

Brooks, of South William Street in Goldsboro, died at the scene.

Another man who also had “multiple gunshot wounds” was found outside the home.

That 37-year-old man, of Dudley, was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and airlifted to Vidant in Greenville, police said.

Police said they are investigating the shooting.

