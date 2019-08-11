1 dead in crash in northern Durham County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAHAMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say one person died in a crash north of Durham on Saturday morning.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened along U.S. 501 near South Lowell Road about 5 miles from the Person County line, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

There was no word on how the wreck happened.

The identification of the person who died was being withheld until family was contacted, the highway patrol said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss