1 dead in crash in northern Durham County

BAHAMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say one person died in a crash north of Durham on Saturday morning.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened along U.S. 501 near South Lowell Road about 5 miles from the Person County line, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

There was no word on how the wreck happened.

The identification of the person who died was being withheld until family was contacted, the highway patrol said.

