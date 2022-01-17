1 dead in crash on I-440 east in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead following a crash on Interstate-440 east early Monday.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. near the New Bern Avenue exit on the right side of I-440.

A vehicle could be seen resting on its side on the right of the New Bern Avenue exit. Raleigh police said this was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The exit ramp to New Bern Avenue is closed as the scene is cleared.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

