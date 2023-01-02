ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of John L. Road, deputies said.

Cashley C. Scott, 39, of Maxton, was found dead when deputies arrived on the scene.

The sheriff’s office homicide division is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call RCSO investigators at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.