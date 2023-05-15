TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and several others were injured after a vehicle chase ended with a car crashed into an apartment early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Tarboro officers were conducting a license checking station on Western Boulevard at Northern Boulevard, police said.

A red Dodge Journey approached and went through the checking station, failing to stop, and ultimately leading officers on a short high-speed chase, police said.

The pursuit ended in a crash at the Northgate Apartments complex in the 400 block of East Northern Boulevard.

The car crashed into Apartment 28. Officers on scene assisted several members of the family out of the residence. Several of them were treated and later released from the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Jeanette Drew, a resident of the apartment, later died from injuries she had sustained as a result of the incident, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Darquavious Devon Lancaster, of Tarboro, was charged with the following:

felony death by motor vehicle;

speeding/fleeing to elude arrest;

driving while impaired;

possession of marijuana;

driving while license revoked;

damage to real property;

injury to personal property, and

speeding.

Lancaster was taken before the magistrate and given a $500,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Edgecombe County District Court for his initial appearance on Wednesday at 9 a.m.