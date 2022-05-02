SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead after a truck carrying tomatoes crashed Monday morning on Interstate-95 near Selma, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

Just before 10 a.m., the truck was traveling northbound when it left the roadway near mile marker 98 outside Selma and slammed into trees.

The semi spilled its load of tomatoes when it crashed, the Highway Patrol said.

One lane of I-95 north was closed while the scene was cleaned up.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

This story will be updated.