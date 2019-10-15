1 hospitalized after shooting at Fayetteville pawn shop

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting they are calling “accidental” that happened Tuesday evening at a local pawn shop.

Police were dispatched to Jim’s Pawn Shop located on 4632 Yadkin Rd. for reports of a shooting. Police say there is also a gun range located at the business.

Officers believe the shooting is accidental and one person was taken to the hospital.

There were no other details released.

