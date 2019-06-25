1 in custody, 1 wanted after multi-county high-speed chase in NC

LITTLEFIELD, N.C. (WBTW) – One person is in custody and one person is wanted after a high speed chase in Robeson and Bladen counties.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Littlefield School near Lumberton with “ground units and a helicopter searching for a suspect involved in a break-in and high speed chase that started in Bladen County,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post.

Bladen County deputies were trying to pass the car involved in the break-in and a chase began, Wilkins said. The suspects crashed into several cars, including a deputy near Tarheel Road and NC-41.

One suspect was taken into custody and another suspect ran into a wooded area behind the school, Wilkins said.

Around 12:05 p.m., Wilkins said the search had been called off. He added that deputies know who the wanted suspect is and that warrants will be sought.

The case is being handled by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Larry Guyton told WBTW that deputies received a call of a suspicious vehicle at a home and when deputies arrived, two suspects got into the vehicle and fled.

A high-speed chase followed, going from Bladen County into Robeson County, Guyton said. The suspects lost control of the vehicle and one suspect was caught.

More from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now