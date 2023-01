LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in custody after a standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:45 p.m., deputies got a call reporting shots fired at a home.

All of the residents were evacuated except for the 30-year-old man accused of firing the shots.

The standoff lasted several hours. The man was taken into custody without being injured.

Deputies spoke to the man on the phone, and tear gas canisters were used.