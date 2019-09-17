1 in custody following shooting at Fayetteville State University

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a reported shooting on the campus of Fayetteville State University.

At this time, police say one person is in custody.

Earlier reports claimed an active shooter was on campus, but police have since dispelled that report.

Police do not know what prompted the shooting. There were no reports of injuries in the incident.

